Fortescue and Andrew Forrest lose High Court appeal over exclusive native title of WA’s Yindjibarndi people

Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest is majority owner and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group. Photo: AAP
Australian mining giant Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) has lost its High Court bid to appeal against a native title determination that covers one of its West Australian iron ore mines.

The company was seeking to contest the exclusive possession rights of the Yindjibarndi people over land in the Pilbara that includes the site of its multi-billion-dollar Solomon mine hub.

The High Court today rejected the company’s application for special leave to have the case heard, with costs paid to be paid by FMG.

