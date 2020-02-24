Toddler dies in car fire in remote Kimberley town of Kununurra

A two-year-old child has died in a car fire in the remote West Australian Kimberley town of Kununurra.

Emergency services were called to a house in Ironwood Drive to respond to a car fire on Sunday morning.

Police said while the body had not been formally identified, it was believed to be that of a two-year-old girl.

Police said the cause of the fire had not been established but, based on information from the scene, it was not being treated as suspicious.

Arson Squad detectives are travelling from Perth to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

–ABC