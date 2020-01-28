A man and boy are dead and a woman is in a serious condition following a suspected fault with camping equipment inside their tent on a Western Australian beach.

Police arrived on a beach about eight kilometres south of the Wedge Island access road, about 150 kilometres north-west of Perth, on Tuesday morning after receiving a report a child was not breathing.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched from Perth.

Emergency services personnel found a man and child dead at the scene and a woman “in need of urgent medical assistance”.

WA Police said in a statement the deaths were not being treated as suspicious and initial investigations suggested there was a fault with an item of camping equipment inside the family’s tent, where they had been sleeping.

“This aspect of the investigation is ongoing,” WA Police said.

“The Department of Fire and Emergency Services attended to assist with the safe removal of the camping equipment.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who was camping in the area at the time, and who have not already spoken to police.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The peninsula on the mainland adjacent to Wedge Island is home to a historic shanty town settlement that pre-dates World War II.

While camping is not permitted in many areas on the mainland, the island is a popular camping destination with tourists and West Australian families.

-ABC