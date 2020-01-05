Authorities believe a great white shark is responsible for a fatal attack on a man off Western Australia’s coast on Sunday.

The man, reported to be a diver, was in the water near Cull Island, off Esperance in the state’s south-east, when the deadly encounter happened about 1pm local time.

“Esperance Police and Marine Rescue WA volunteers deployed to the area on board marine rescue vessels. They are still searching the ocean for the victim,” police said a statement, the ABC reports.

“A woman who was on board the boat at the time of the incident has been returned to shore, and has been taken by St John Ambulance to hospital. She is suffering from shock.

“Police Air Wing and specialist divers from Water Police are assisting with the search.”

The West Australian newspapers reports Esperance Shire president Ian Mickel said the attack was a devastating blow during the holiday period.

Fisheries officers are currently involved in assisting WA Police with a fatal shark bite incident at Cull Island, near Esperance. See more: https://t.co/5SGdkHEwrT — Surf Life Saving WA (@SLSWA) January 5, 2020

“I think it’s a real tragedy to lose people enjoying the ocean,” Mr Mickel said, in the West Australian.

“We have thousands of people having a good time on the water and [to] get a fatal shark attack – It’s a major concern.

“There is a lot being done with Shark Smart, we’ve got the majority of our surfers contributing to that. Tagged sharks are registering against the buoys [receivers]… but this is really tragic.”

Western Australia’s Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is investigating.

Cull Island is located several kilometres off the coast of Esperance and is a popular diving spot.

DPIRD is urging people to take extra caution in the Cull Island area and as authorities conducted patrols in the area.

The last fatal shark attack near Esperance was in April 2017 when 17-year-old Laeticia Brouwer was bitten while surfing with her father at Kelp Beds.

-with AAP