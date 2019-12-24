WA Police have confirmed a train driver has died after a freight train was driven into the back of a stationary grain train north-east of Perth in the early hours of this morning.

The rail operator, Arc Infrastructure, said the train crash occurred about 2:00am in Jumperkine in the Avon Valley, about 25 kilometres from Perth CBD.

Aerial footage from the crash site showed wreckage strewn across multiple tracks.

One rail car could be seen standing in the air with what looked like a locomotive pushed underneath it.

A large pile of grain could also be seen spilling from the wreckage.

A police spokesman said the driver died as a result of the crash and a report would now be prepared for the coroner.

The crash is in the vicinity of the popular Bells Rapids tourist site.

Forensic officers are at the scene, which appeared to be located to the north of Bells Rapids in the Walyunga National Park.

The Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator (ONRSR) has deployed staff to the scene and is investigating the crash site, along with investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

A spokesman said the ONRSR had begun an investigation to determine whether or not there had been a breach of national rail safety laws.

He said the investigation was in its early stage so it was too early to speculate on the cause of the accident.

Arc Infrastructure, formerly Brookfield Rail, runs a network of freight lines which transport mainly grain throughout the south-west of the state.

One of their biggest customers is CBH — Western Australia’s grain cooperative.

