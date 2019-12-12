The night the Claremont serial killer murdered Jane Rimmer a man was awoken by a high-pitched, traumatic voice shouting “leave me alone, let me out of here!”

Ex-Telstra technician and confessed rapist Bradley Robert Edwards, 51, is on trial in the Western Australia Supreme Court accused of murdering Sarah Spiers, 18, Ms Rimmer, 23, and Ciara Glennon, 27, in 1996 and 1997.

Kenneth Mitchell, 75, said he and his wife went to bed at their Wellard home on June 8, 1996 just before midnight but were awoken by woman’s voice.

“I always sleep with my window open,” he testified on Thursday.

“We would only have been asleep for a short time and I was awoken by, I wouldn’t call it squealing, but certainly a very high-pitched and traumatic voice of a woman.”

Mr Mitchell said he heard her shout words to the effect of: “Leave me alone! Let me out of here!”

“It was very plain, very clear and very traumatic,” he said.

Mr Mitchell said he got out of bed very quickly and it appeared to him the voice came from nearby scrubland.

Then everything went “dead” silent.

He also saw the reflection of lights and heard the sound of a car driving but did not see the vehicle.

Mr Mitchell said he had a look around the following morning but could only see tyre tracks.

His wife Judith Mitchell, 76, testified she heard a “really agitated voice” of a woman who seemed to be arguing with someone but she could not hear the other person.

“I sat up and thought ‘oh, what’s going on?'” she said.

“The noise carried on for a while and then it seemed to get louder.”

Ms Mitchell said she looked out a window and vaguely saw the shadow of a car, and thought she saw somebody walk behind a bush.

“But I couldn’t be sure on that because it was very dark,” she said.

Ms Mitchell said she went back to bed because she thought it was just people having a row.

“The door slammed shut and then they just went off,” she said.

She said the couple reported their experience to police after hearing news reports about Ms Rimmer’s murder calling for information.

“It was just a very weird thing.”

Ms Rimmer’s scratched watch was found by a horserider after he was thrown from the animal hours later.

Her naked body was found under foliage in the semi-rural suburb 55 days later.

A Telstra-issued pocket knife was also found by two riders that day.

