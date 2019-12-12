Bushfires threaten lives north of Perth

An out-of-control bushfire raging in Perth’s north continues to pose a threat to lives and homes after a petrol station and nearby property went up in flames.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services said about 180 personnel are attending to the blaze surrounding Yanchep National Park, which happens to be highly populated by kangaroos and other wildlife.

It has already burned through 550 hectares and is rapidly moved northwest. Meanwhile, about 1400 homes in the area have been left without power, company Western Power confirmed.

The fire consumed a Yanchep Service Station and a house in the same vicinity on Thursday night as flames approached another nearby property but crews managed to fight off the blaze. Yet a number of vehicles surrounding the service station was destroyed in the fire.

Residents surrounding Yanchep National Park have been told by authorities to leave immediately if the path is clear or prepare to actively defend homes.

The Department for Child Protection and Family Support has set up a temporary evacuation centre at Gumblossom Community Centre at 17 Tapping Way, Quinns Rocks.



So far only 16 people have sheltered in the evacuation centre, while many others are believed to have fled the area to stay with friends and family.



Yanchep resident Marvin Harper said he evacuated right after witnessing the encroaching fire close to his street.

“We heard a loud bang — I don’t know whether that was the petrol station going up — then next minute, you know the fire was coming quicker and quicker so we had to get out,” he told the ABC.

“It was bigger than the trees, some of the flames. It was pretty bad.”

There have been no reports yet of injuries sustained in the fire.

A watch and act alert was earlier issued for a bushfire in the shire of Beverley in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt region and has extended to the coast from Two Rocks to Eglinton in the City of Wanneroo.



The fast-moving blaze is headed towards the town of Dale and and remains out of control and unpredictable.



An emergency alert for parts of Toodyay was downgraded to a “watch and act” warning on Wednesday night.



However residents are still being advised to leave if they are not prepared to deal with the fire and the way is clear, with a possible threat to lives and homes.

-with AAP