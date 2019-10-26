‘Tragic event’: Sisters aged 6 and 10 found dead, mother arrested

The homicide squad is investigating the deaths of two young children found in a home in Perth’s northern suburbs.

Concerned neighbours contacted police about 6pm on Friday night who attended a property in Bogdanich Way in Madeley and discovered the bodies of two deceased sisters aged 6 and 10 years old.

Police searched the area and said their mother was found at Mullaloo Beach 12 kilometres away with self-inflicted wounds and taken into custody about 8.40pm on Friday night.

The children’s mother is in police custody in hospital.

WA Assistant Commissioner Paul Steel spoke to reporters on Saturday, saying the mother was in police custody in hospital.

“It appears that she has self-inflicted wounds that are non-life threatening,” Commissioner Steel told reporters on Saturday.

“As a result, she is not able to be interviewed at this time.

“This is a tragic event and our heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and family of the children.

“Tragically for first responders, finding the bodies of two young children would have been a terrible thing to have to go through.”

Homicide detectives and forensic police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“Heartbreaking events like this have an effect not only on those directly involved – the friends and family – but on the wider community of Western Australia,” he said.

Homicide detectives were conducting a thorough inquiry, with the help of forensic police, who were “meticulously working their way through the crime scene”.

Commissioner Steel said the children’s father was helping with the investigation.

Police say they have no information to indicate there is any ongoing threat to the public.

-with AAP