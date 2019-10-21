News State Western Australia Accused Claremont serial killer Bradley Edwards pleads guilty to sex attacks on two women
Updated:

Accused Claremont serial killer Bradley Edwards pleads guilty to sex attacks on two women

Bradley Robert Edwards is also accused of murdering Sarah Spiers, Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon. Photo: Facebook
There has been a dramatic development in the Claremont serial killer case with accused murderer Bradley Edwards pleading guilty to attacks on two women, including the rape of a teenage girl.

The incidents include an attack on a woman in the Perth suburb of Huntingdale in 1988 and a rape of a teenager at Karrakatta Cemetery in 1995.

A pre-trial hearing this morning opened with the change of pleas by Mr Edwards, who is also charged with murdering Sarah Spiers, Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon.

Bradley Edwards admitted two charges of attacking women in Perth in the 1980s and 1990s.

The three women all disappeared from the upmarket entertainment district of Claremont in the 1990s.

Mr Edwards has continued to plead not guilty in relation to the three murder charges.

The prosecution has indicated the admissions to the Karrakatta and Huntingdale crimes will reduce the length of Mr Edwards’s murder trial by at least three months.

A large crowd was present in the public gallery in the Supreme Court in Perth today to hear the admissions, including Ms Spiers’s father, Don Spiers, and Ms Glennon’s father, Denis Glennon, along with several senior police.

The hearing continues.

More to come.

-ABC

