Woman shot dead by police in WA’s Mid West

The family of an Aboriginal woman shot dead by police on a residential street in Western Australia’s coastal Mid West region have demanded to know why officers did not instead deploy their Tasers.

Joyce Clarke, 29, was reportedly armed with a knife when a constable shot her about 6.15pm on Tuesday in Karloo, Geraldton.

Ms Clarke was rushed by ambulance to Geraldton Regional Hospital where she later died.

She leaves behind a seven-year-old son, who lives with a relative.

It is understood Ms Clarke had only recently been released from prison.

National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project coordinator Gerry Georgatos said the organisation was supporting the family, including Ms Clarke’s foster mother Anne Jones, who lives in nearby Mullewa.

“It’s as harrowing as it gets,” Mr Georgatos said.

-AAP