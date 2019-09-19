News State Western Australia Woman shot dead by police in WA’s Mid West

Woman shot dead by police in WA’s Mid West

A 29-year-old indigenous woman has died in hospital after she was shot by a West Australian police officer during an incident in Geraldton.
AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The family of an Aboriginal woman shot dead by police on a residential street in Western Australia’s coastal Mid West region have demanded to know why officers did not instead deploy their Tasers.

Joyce Clarke, 29, was reportedly armed with a knife when a constable shot her about 6.15pm on Tuesday in Karloo, Geraldton.

Ms Clarke was rushed by ambulance to Geraldton Regional Hospital where she later died.

She leaves behind a seven-year-old son, who lives with a relative.

It is understood Ms Clarke had only recently been released from prison.

National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project coordinator Gerry Georgatos said the organisation was supporting the family, including Ms Clarke’s foster mother Anne Jones, who lives in nearby Mullewa.

“It’s as harrowing as it gets,” Mr Georgatos said.

-AAP

Trending Now

Donald Trump Melania Trump
Melania Trump redecorates White House before Scott Morrison’s state dinner
Online scam
Online financial scammers grabbed $4.4 million and targeted much more
Joaquin Phoenix
15 would-be awards season movie winners to watch out for
Italian chef cleans pots with dirt
Italian chef shows the backyard way to clean pots, pans
Matthew Elliott: Plot twists aplenty as NRL finals provide the drama
Saudi says missile wreckage has ‘undeniable’ links to Iran