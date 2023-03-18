Live

Transgender rights protesters have clashed with neo-Nazis in the Melbourne city centre, with a major road blocked to traffic.

About 30 people from the National Socialist Movement marched along Spring Street near the Victorian Parliament on Saturday afternoon.

They held signs calling transgender people offensive names and performed Nazi salutes.

The group clashed with hundreds of others who were rallying for transgender rights.

The pro-trans group held signs that included messages such as “women aren’t defined by their bodies”.

Police, including mounted officers, worked to keep the two groups separated.

Spring Street remained blocked to traffic in both directions early on Saturday afternoon.

-AAP