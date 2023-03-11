News State Victoria News Melbourne News Teen fights for life after two-car smash in Melbourne eatery district
Teen fights for life after two-car smash in Melbourne eatery district

Qld killing
A teenager is fighting for life and four other people have been injured in a crash at a popular restaurant strip in Melbourne.

A Volkswagen Passat was seen driving erratically moments before colliding with an Alfa Romeo along the busy Lygon Street precinct in Carlton about midday on Saturday.

The Alfa Romeo spun out of control and hit a male pedestrian crossing at the intersection with Elgin Street.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Hill said bystanders rushed to help and spoke to the driver of the Volkswagen, keeping him at the scene until law enforcement arrived.

“I’m in awe of any member of the public that stops at scenes like this,” he told reporters.

“It’s very confronting and very traumatic.”

A 16-year-old girl from North Brunswick who was in the back seat of the Alfa Romeo, suffered critical injuries while her 53-year-old mother was seriously injured. Her father, 61, was also hurt.

No identifying details have been released about the pedestrian however Det Sgtt Hill said he was up and awake in hospital.

“Quite a lucky man under the circumstances,” he said.

An Essendon man, 44, is under police guard in hospital and assisting investigators.

Det Sgt Hill said it was too early to know what caused the crash but the Volkswagen driver will be tested for drugs and alcohol.

Anyone who witnessed the lead up to the crash or drivers with dashcam footage have been asked to come forward.

-AAP

