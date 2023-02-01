News State Victoria News Melbourne News Inferno engulfs Melbourne retail centre
Live

Inferno engulfs Melbourne retail centre

Melbourne fire
A large fire at a retail centre in Melbourne's north has closed major streets. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Two businesses have been destroyed after becoming engulfed in flames in Melbourne’s north.

The fire broke out at the Epping Homemaker Centre about 5am on Wednesday.

Flames ripped through a Supercheap Auto and spread to a Cash Converters next door.

There are structural issues with both buildings so Fire Rescue Victoria is unable to send any crews inside to put out lingering flames until they are deemed safe.

A large plume of smoke was visible from several kilometres away and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

A section of the usually busy intersection at High Street and Cooper Street was shut down during the morning peak as more than 100 firefighters worked to put out the inferno.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
Anger on the streets as France to lift retirement age
Bonza
Bonza takes to sky with first Australian flight
Lehrmann
Retired judge to head inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann trial
Can chewing help manage stress, pain and appetite? Here’s what the science says
Rick Astley Yung Gravy
Rick Astley sues Yung Gravy over ‘indistinguishable’ vocal impersonation
andrea riseborough
Controversy surrounds Oscars after British actor gets ‘miracle’ nomination for indie film To Leslie