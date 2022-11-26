News State Victoria News Melbourne News Two dead in Melbourne house fire
Two dead in Melbourne house fire

Melbourne fire
Police are investigating the cause of a fatal fire in the Melbourne suburb of Werribee. Photo: AAP
Two people have been found dead after a fire in a two-storey townhouse in Melbourne.

Emergency services arrived at the home in Werribee about 7.30am on Saturday.

Two people were found dead at the scene, police said.

A third person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More than a dozen firefighters worked to contain the fire to the second storey of the house, bringing it under control within an hour.

It was declared safe about 8.45am.

“The cause is being investigated by CFA and Victoria Police,” the CFA said in a statement.

