News State Victoria News Melbourne News Victorian child fatally trapped by garage door
Live

Victorian child fatally trapped by garage door

Melbourne child garage door
A boy has died in suburban Melbourne after being trapped by a garage door at a house. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A child has died and another has been hospitalised after being trapped in a garage door in Melbourne’s southwest.

Paramedics and police were called to a home in Mason Street at Newport about 7.30pm on Saturday after reports the two boys were trapped in the roller door, in the driveway of a unit block.

One was taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, however the other died at the scene.

According to Seven News, both boys were thought to be about 10-years-old.

Police are investigating the tragedy but say they are not treating it as suspicious.

An explanation of how the boys came to be trapped is yet to emerge.

Follow Us

Live News

Twitter
Kirstie Clements: If Twitter is on the way out, where do I go now?
Pictured is Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump
Murdoch empire dumps Trump after midterms
Instagram kids
No argument here: Kids are more addicted to screens after the pandemic – but parents can help change that
Kath and Kim
This calls for BBQ Shapes! The special tribute in Kath and Kim 20th anniversary special
Clare O'Neil
Australia to ‘hack the hackers’ behind Medibank
A person in glasses looking at a computer monitor. scammers
Scammers ‘relentlessly targeting Australians’: How to protect yourself