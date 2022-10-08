Live

Victoria’s dangerous goods laws will be upgraded after a review found two large chemical fires in Melbourne could have been avoided.

The fires broke out at two factories in West Footscray and Campbellfield in 2018 and 2019 after chemical waste was illegally stockpiled.

The fires burnt for days, releasing plumes of toxic smoke into the community and damaging the local environment, with the clean-up costing more than $100 million.

In response, the Victorian government in 2020 asked Andrew Palmer KC to lead an independent review of the state’s dangerous goods laws.

Mr Palmer found the current regulations were outdated, difficult to navigate and inconsistent, which contributed to non-compliance and illegal activity.

Dodgy operators

It also led unscrupulous operators to take advantage of the weaknesses in regulation and regulatory oversight, Mr Palmer said in his report.

He made 49 recommendations to government, including that the dangerous goods legislation is incorporated with the occupational health and safety act.

An infringement notice scheme should also be introduced for dangerous goods offences, Mr Palmer said.

The government on Saturday confirmed it supported 22 of the recommendations in full and 15 in principle.

Workplace Safety Minister Ingrid Stitt said the government would undertake further consideration of 11 recommendations while one has been noted.

The government will consult key stakeholders to ensure the reforms are fit for purpose and meet the needs of the community.

“This work is vital to ensure the safety of all Victorians,” Ms Stitt said in a statement on Saturday.

“We know that unsafe storing, handling or disposal of hazardous chemicals poses a real threat to local communities and we’re working to strengthen laws to stamp out the mismanagement of dangerous goods.”

