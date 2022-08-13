Live

Melbourne has lost one of its most iconic figures with the death at 92 of socialite, one-time columnist and celebrity hairdresser Lillian Frank.

The grand dame of Melbourne’s social scene and tireless charity worker died on Friday night is being remembered as a flamboyant personality who used her social standing for good.

Frank’s daughter, Jackie Frank, paid tribute to the social doyenne, saying “last night we lost the heart and soul of our family”.

“She lived life to the max, without any regrets and was forever grateful,” she wrote on Instagram.

“She saw things through rose colored glasses. No matter what adversity she had to face, and there were many, she saw the good in everyone and everything.

“Forever trying to make a difference in the world. She used her flamboyant personality and social standing for good, raising millions and millions for charity.”

Ms Frank said of the long-time Toorak hair salon owner, “to us she was mum, to my kids nani and the most spectacular selfless human being in the world with the biggest heart.

“We (heart) you but a piece of our hearts will be broken forever. #RIP Lillian.”

-AAP