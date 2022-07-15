News State Victoria News Melbourne News Crews clear chemical spill from Victorian truck
Live

Crews clear chemical spill from Victorian truck

chemical spill Victoria
Fire crews are clearing a 40-tonne chemical spill on Melbourne's Western Ring Road after a large b-double truck rolled over. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A safety warning remains in place for residents in Melbourne’s northwest after a large truck carrying chemical fungicide rolled over.

The B-double crashed into a barrier on the Western Ring Road and rolled into a Tullamarine embankment at about 2am on Friday, spilling 40 tonnes of fungicide onto the freeway.

The driver, a 41-year-old Mernda man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries after crews worked to free him from the truck.

The incident was horrific, Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Connor said.

“I’m surprised he’s walked away,” he told the ABC on Friday.

Fire crews and the Environment Protection Authority will spend most of Friday clearing the freeway.

“We are trying to do our best to manage the incident but also keep those roads open,” Assistant Chief Fire Officer Craig Brownlie told the ABC.

“It’s a process of picking up the materials that have been spilt but also any of the dirt that the product may have gone into.”

A hazardous fumes warning remains in place for residents in surrounding suburbs, while motorists are asked to avoid the area.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News
Scott Morrison takes aim at China in first engagement since losing prime ministership
Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies age 73
Milk
Cost-of-living crunch: Supermarket shoppers to pay more for milk, dairy farmers still struggling
heating
Heat yourself, not your house: How to survive winter with a 15-degree indoor temperature
property prices regional
The five regional areas where property prices will keep rising: Report
jobs female boom
‘Secret weapon’: Female jobs boom drives COVID recovery as unemployment rate falls