News State Victoria News Melbourne News Woman struck by car while pushing pram
Live

Woman struck by car while pushing pram

A woman and two children are in hospital after being hit by a car in Melbourne. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A woman is fighting for life after being struck by a car while pushing a pram in Melbourne’s west.

Investigators believe the woman was crossing Ballarat Road near Duke Street at Braybrook with two children at about 3.40pm on Thursday, when she was struck by a westbound car.

She was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital and is believed to be in a critical condition, Ambulance Victoria said.

The two children were taken to Royal Children’s Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Major crash detectives are investigating the incident, with Ballarat Road closed to traffic in both directions on Thursday evening.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via their website.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News
Kanye West threats force Melbourne burger outlet into complete revamp
mark butler
Labor to review former govt’s COVID vaccine contracts
Sydney floods
Flooding fears as Sydney braces for unseasonable downpours
Test stand collapses
Cricket grandstand collapses during Australia Test
Commonwealth Bank
CBA signals pain for borrowers with hefty interest rate hike
Watch: NSW teachers on strike, trafficker founder guilty of Adelaide explosion