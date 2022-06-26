News State Victoria News Melbourne News Police find SUV hijacked by outlaw bikie’s would-be killers
Police find SUV hijacked by outlaw bikie's would-be killers


A car has been found in Melbourne’s north after it was stolen during the attempted assassination of a former bikie gang member.

The ex-Mongols member, identified as former Mongols bikie Suleiman “Sam” Abdulrahim, aged in his 30s, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes 4WD on Saturday after attending his cousin’s funeral  when he was gunned down.

He was driven to Fawkner Police Station before being taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.

The gunmen fled in a Mazda SUV before losing control, crashing into a fire hydrant and pole on Box Forest Road, near Sydney Road, police say.

They then carjacked a Ford Territory, forcing a woman and child from the vehicle before escaping.

The Territory was found in Epping, about 20km north of the city, about 10am on Saturday, police have confirmed.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

The wounded man’s condition improved overnight, with a RMH spokesperson confirming he is stable.

-AAP

