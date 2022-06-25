News State Victoria News Melbourne News Melbourne gunmen’s ambush leaves ex-Mongols bikie fighting for life
Melbourne gunmen's ambush leaves ex-Mongols bikie fighting for life

Melbourne’s northern suburbs became a war zone on Saturday when gunmen made an attempt on the life of a former outlaw bikie, crashed their getaway and then hijacked an SUV after terrorising its female driver and her child.

Former Mongols bikie Suleiman “Sam” Abdulrahim was driving a Mercedes 4WD when he was caught in a hail of bullets, The Age reported.

Shot and critically wounded, Abdulrahim was driven to Fawkner Police Station before being taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, the gunmen fled in a Mazda SUV before losing control and crashing into a fire hydrant and pole on Box Forest Road, near Sydney Road, police said.

They then carjacked a Ford Territory, forcing a woman and child from the vehicle before escaping.

Abdulrahim remains in critical condition at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV/dash cam footage or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

-AAP

