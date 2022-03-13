News State Victoria News Melbourne News Two dead in separate Melbourne stabbings
Two dead in separate Melbourne stabbings

Two people have been fatally stabbed in separate attacks in Melbourne overnight.

In the first incident, two men were found with stab wounds in Docklands after reports of a brawl erupting about 3.20am on Sunday on Bourke Street, near Harbour Esplanade.

Both men were taken to hospital. One died a short time later and another remains in a critical condition.

About an hour earlier, a teenage boy was assaulted with an “edged weapon” in Coburg North and died at the scene.

Crime scenes have been set up as homicide detectives investigate the circumstances of the stabbings.

