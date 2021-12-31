News State Victoria News Melbourne News Toddler dies after Melbourne pond fall
Toddler dies after Melbourne pond fall

toddler
The two-year-old Victorian girl was found unresponsive in a pond days earlier. Photo: AAP
A toddler has died after being found unresponsive in a pond in Melbourne’s inner-west earlier this week.

The two-year-old girl was discovered in the Footscray Park pond about 8pm on Monday.

She was rushed to the Royal Children’s Hospital but died overnight, trauma director Professor Warwick Teague confirmed on Friday.

He said the girl was only out of sight for a matter of minutes before she was found face down in the water.

“It is very timely to remind ourselves of the absolute importance of constant vigilance and attention to water safety,” Prof Teague told reporters.

“(This is) to ensure that the summer times remain happy times for our children, full of enjoyment of water, but free from the tragedy and the upset of injury.”

Prof Teague said children can drown within 20 seconds and those under five years old need to be within arm’s reach at all times.

Children under 10 years old must be within eyesight at all times.

“Water can bring us joy, but we do need to take care,” Prof Teague said.

“Please don’t think that this is something that cannot or will not happen to your family.

“Even when care is taken, circumstances can still bring us to tragedy.”

 -AAP

Topics:

Drownings Melbourne
