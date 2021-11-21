Live

Four children have died in a Melbourne house fire that left hardened police and firefighters at the scene shocked and shaken.

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy, three-year-old boy, six-year-old girl and one-year-old girl were found in the ashes of the property in Mantello Drive in the outer-west suburb of Werribee.

A man and a woman, identified as the children’s parents, and an eight-year-old boy were able to escape the inferno, which erupted shortly after 1am on Sunday and quickly consumed the outer-suburban family home.

The man has been taken to hospital with serious, smoke-related injuries.

The woman, whose name has not been released, is being treated for smoke inhalation in hospital while the surviving boy, who escaped with minor injuries, was also admitted to hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ashley Ryan says police are unable to yet say whether the fire is suspicious or not.

“Members from the arson explosives squad are here conducting that investigation,” he told reporters at the scene.

Investigators were also at the hospital, he said.

“It is a terrible set of circumstances and one that is very difficult for member’s of the family and our hearts go out to the family and to the community this morning.”

Sgt Ryan said the scene had also been highly distressing for police and emergency services to attend given the circumstances.

He was unable to comment on reports it may have taken as long as 10 minutes to contact triple zero after the blaze erupted.

Fire brigade Lieutenant Damien Molloy said no determination had been made on how the fire started.

He said officers faced an arduous task entering the premises after the roof collapsed.

It’s understood flames had already breached the roof and were coming out the front door by the time they arrived.

“There were a lot of people in the street obviously, with a fire of this intensity, people were waking,” a brigade spokesman said.

“It was well beyond anything that a neighbour would be able to assist in without putting themselves in serious danger.”

-with AAP