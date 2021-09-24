Live

Two women having a picnic with their daughters in an eastern Melbourne park have been assaulted by a family who tore QR codes from fencing and unleashed a savage dog.

Police say the women, aged 43 and 51, were at Slater Reserve in Blackburn North with their two 12-year-old girls when a man and a woman and up to five children arrived in the park and began swearing at the girls.

The unmasked family members also tore QR codes from park fencing.

“The 51-year-old woman approached the group and asked them to stop but the group began verbally abusing the woman,” police said in a statement.

The 43-year-old stepped in but was set upon by a girl who began swiping at her, trying to remove her face mask and kicking her.

“The 51-year-old was then placed in a headlock by the offending woman and dragged to the ground before she was kicked by other members of group,” police said.

Two males who came to the women’s aid were verbally threatened by the man in the group who unleashed a dog which bit both of them on the hand, before the offenders left the park.

Police said the two 12-year-old girls were not injured and ambulance officers treated the four adults.

Police are seeking the offenders and are appealing to any witnesses to contact them.

-AAP