Updated:

Woman to face trial over fire that killed Melbourne couple, new baby

point cook fire family
Abbey Forrest, Indi Sohal and baby Ivy all died in the fire. Photo: Supplied
A Melbourne woman who is accused of lighting a blaze that killed three people, including a three-week old baby, has sobbed and shaken her head as she vowed to fight the charges.

On Monday, Jenny Hayes, 46, entered a plea of not guilty to six charges in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court over the fire at Point Cook in December 2020 that left Abigail Forrest, her partner Inderpal Singh and their daughter Ivy dead.

jenny hayes arson
Jenny Hayes is accused of lighting a fire that killed three people. Photo: ABC

Ms Hayes, who appeared by videolink from the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre, sat doubled over and wept during the brief hearing.

“You’re now committed to the Supreme Court … your lawyers will be in touch,” magistrate Timothy Bourke told her.

In December last year, emergency services were called to a blaze at Totem Way in Point Cook where they found the three bodies.

Ms Hayes was arrested a day later and charged with murder and arson causing death.

The 46-year-old did not make an application for bail and was remanded in custody until her next appearance in the Supreme Court in May.

-ABC

Jenny Hayes
