Four people found dead in Melbourne home

UPDATED 4.45PM (ADST), 14/1/21

Homicide detectives are investigating after four people were found dead at a property in Tullamarine, in Melbourne’s north-west, police say.

Victoria Police said officers were called to the property about 12.30pm on Thursday.

It is believed a family with three children lived at the home.

Victoria Police said the dead were a 42-year old woman, girls aged five and seven, and a three-year-old boy.

The woman’s husband and children’s father, a 48-year-old man is “assisting police with their inquiries”.

“The investigation is in its very early stages. We know that it involves a husband, a wife, and three children,” Victoria Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Bob Hill said on Thursday afternoon.

“The husband has survived, the wife and three children are now deceased. Investigators do not believe there are other parties involved at this stage.”

But he urged people not to speculate about the “tragic event”.

“We cannot afford to make any assumptions as to what occurred,” Acting Deputy Commissioner Hill said.

“It is a tragic event to lose life, in any circumstances. But when it involves three children … it does impact upon the community of Victoria. It does impact upon us all.”

Earlier a man was led from the house by officers and assessed by paramedics before he was taken away in a police car.

Police cordoned off Burgess Street in Tullamarine after the discovery. At least half a dozen police cars and officers crowding the street for much of Thursday.

Neighbours told the ABC the area was relatively quiet, with lots of young renters.

-more to come