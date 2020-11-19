Melbourne man, 35, charged with murder over death of Celeste Manno

A 35-year-old Melbourne man has been charged with one count of murder over the death of 23-year-old Celeste Manno in Melbourne’s north-east.

Luay Sako of Roxburgh Park faced an out-of-sessions Melbourne Magistrates Court hearing on Thursday evening and was remanded in custody until April 27.

Ms Manno was found dead in her Umbria Road home in Mernda about 4am on Monday.

Mr Sako was arrested by police on Monday and was in hospital for three days under police guard, until he was questioned by Homicide Squad detectives on Thursday afternoon.

We have charged a 35-year-old man following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Mernda earlier this week. ➡ https://t.co/Ah4MBHCafc pic.twitter.com/z4qwPpPs47 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) November 19, 2020

Chris Ridsdale, Ms Manno’s boyfriend, posted an emotional online tribute that featured a recent photo of the smiling couple.

It was the first and final photo of the pair together to be uploaded on social media.

“Now it seems like the best thing I can do for her,” Mr Ridsdale wrote on Wednesday when republishing the picture.

“To show everyone how much she meant to me and how beautiful she was.”

Ms Manno was a university graduate, with family describing her as universally loved and intelligent.

-with AAP