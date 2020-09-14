News State Victoria Melbourne Victoria Police to probe alleged violence in man’s arrest
Updated:

Victoria Police to probe alleged violence in man’s arrest

The arrest of a man in Melbourne’s north that was captured on video by a passing motorist has been referred to Victoria Police’s Professional Standards Command.

The video, posted to social media, appears to show an officer stomping on the man’s head with his foot.

The footage shows five officers surrounding the man and holding him down on a median strip.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of a man behaving erratically at Coopers Street, Epping, about 4.10pm on Sunday.

“Upon arrival the male allegedly became aggressive and damaged a police vehicle whilst attempting to avoid arrest,” the spokeswoman said.

“During the highly dynamic incident, a police officer was assaulted and OC spray was deployed before the 32-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently taken to hospital for assessment.

“The arrest has been referred to Professional Standards Command for oversight.”

