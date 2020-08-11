Woman charged after violent confrontation with police over masks

A woman has been charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest, after a violent confrontation over masks on a Melbourne street.

Footage emerged of the clash between Victoria Police officers and the unmasked woman in the inner-Melbourne suburb of Collingwood on Monday.

In the video, the woman, since identified by police as a 21-year-old from St Kilda, is heard repeatedly shouting “he’s choking me” while an officer’s gloved hands appear to be around her throat.

She is also pushed against a brick wall.

“What the f— are you doing to me? What have I done? What have I done?” the woman screams as she is pushed down onto the footpath.

On Tuesday, Victoria Police said the woman had been arrested for breaching public health orders requiring Victorians to wear face masks.

Police said she would not give her name or address, or provide proof of an exemption for not having a mask, and then kicked a woman officer.

She was bailed to appear in court at a later date. She was not fined for failing to wear a face covering because she told police after her arrest she had an exemption.

The injured officer was taken to hospital for observation.

Victoria Police’s Professional Standards Command will investigate the arrest.

In other incidents related to Melbourne’s strict Stage 4 virus measures, a man was fined for breaching health orders on Sunday night after he was found sitting in a car park more than five kilometres from his home.

He told police his housemate’s intimate partner was visiting his home and he had fled for “peace and quiet” because the couple were being too loud in the bedroom.

Victoria Police issued a total of 202 fines in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning for breaching public health orders.

They included

Three people were fined on Monday after video emerged – that they had filmed – of them on the way to get fast food about 2.30am on Sunday (during Melbourne’s curfew);

A man found at a Melbourne address that was not his home. He told police he was there to practice becoming a DJ;

A man and a woman on their way to the shops during curfew hours. They told police they were going to get a drink. Both were fined;

Multiple people heading out to convenience stores in metropolitan Melbourne to buy food, cigarettes or milk during curfew hours;

A further 33 people were fined for failing to wear masks, while 70 have been fined for curfew breaches.

In the same period, Victoria Police conducted 4529 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state.