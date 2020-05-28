Man and woman found dead in suburban Melbourne home

A man and woman have been found dead at a home in Melbourne’s southeast.

They were found at the residence in Notting Hill about 11am on Thursday and police are trying to determine the circumstances of the deaths.

JUST IN: A man and woman have found dead at a home in Notting Hill. The circumstances surrounding their deaths are yet to be determined. Local detectives are working with homicide squad. #7newsmelb pic.twitter.com/EhsXcdE7Hc — Teegan Dolling (@tdolling) May 28, 2020

Detectives from Monash Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the matter with assistance from the Homicide Squad.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

-with AAP