News State Victoria Melbourne Man and woman found dead in suburban Melbourne home

Man and woman found dead in suburban Melbourne home

Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A man and woman have been found dead at a home in Melbourne’s southeast.

They were found at the residence in Notting Hill about 11am on Thursday and police are trying to determine the circumstances of the deaths.

Detectives from Monash Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the matter with assistance from the Homicide Squad.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

-with AAP

Trending Now

dion reynolds jessica oconnor bush
‘Miracle’ rescue for Kiwi bushwalkers after 19 days
coronavirus Rydges swanston
Second hotel worker diagnosed with coronavirus
machete fantasy mix up
Man cleared in sex-fantasy identity mix-up
philip lowe jobkeeper
JobKeeper subsidy may need to be extended – RBA boss
‘Big action to follow!’: Donald Trump threatens Twitter after fact check
monash freeway police shooting
Man shot, killed by police on Victorian freeway
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video