Man arrested after car ploughs into Melbourne police station

A Melbourne police station was evacuated and surrounding streets closed after a four-wheel drive ploughed through a garage roller door and landed on top of an unoccupied police vehicle at the station on Thursday morning.

No one was seriously injured in the incident at Reservoir Police Station in Melbourne’s north about 10.50am on Thursday, although one person was taken away on a stretcher.

A man was taken into custody after the crash.

Images from the scene showed a silver four-wheel drive on top of a police car, wedged between it and a wall of the damaged building.

The police car’s bonnet was flipped open and the front of the car crushed under the dual-cab.

We are investigating after a car crashed through a roller door at Reservoir Police Station on 20 February.The vehicle… Posted by Victoria Police on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Victorian Police Minister Lisa Neville condemned the use of violence against police.

“Using a vehicle as a weapon against a police officer in any form has serious consequences and it’s unacceptable in our community. When people do that, it reflects on all of us, it puts us all at risk,” she said.

“We need to respect our police officers and if we need to do it through laws, through sentencing, we’ll continue to do that.”

Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics were called to the crash but only one person was believed to require treatment.

A Metropolitan Fire Brigade spokesperson said they expected crews to remain at the scene for some time until the area was deemed safe.

Vic Roads closed Edwardes Street in both directions and advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

WorkSafe is also investigating.

-AAP