Police say the man died when sheets of stone shifted and fell on him. Photo: Supplied.
Police believe a man has been crushed to death after he was trapped by stone sheets inside a shipping container in the Melbourne suburb of Campbellfield.

Victoria Police said the man was inside the shipping container at a business in Campbellfield about 10am on Thursday, when the stone sheets shifted and trapped him underneath.

“Emergency services attempted to free the yet-to-be-identified man who died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

Firefighters have been coordinating efforts to free the man’s body from the container.

A second man was taken to hospital for observation.

WorkSafe Victoria inspectors have arrived at the scene and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

