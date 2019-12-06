Victorian wife-killer Borce Ristevski re-sentenced to 13 years with a 10-year non-parole period

Borce Ristevski will spend more time behind bars for murdering his wife of 27 years and dumping her body in Victorian bushland.

Prosecutors had argued the 55-year-old’s nine-year jail term for the manslaughter of Karen Ristevski at the couple’s Melbourne home in June 2016 was manifestly inadequate.

The Court of Appeal on Friday re-sentenced Borce Ristevski to 13 years, with a non-parole period of 10 years.

It comes after Brendan Kissane QC, acting for the Office of Public Prosecutions, argued the killer’s “wheel of lies” about his wife’s disappearance and refusal to say how he killed her warranted a harsher punishment.

Mr Kissane also said Borce Ristevski’s dumping of the body and continued silence “indicates that something bad happened in the house”.

The original minimum six-year jail term had also failed to adequately reflect what the crime had done to Mrs Ristevski’s grieving family, who remained in the dark about what happened to her, the prosecutor added.

In sentencing Borce Ristevski in April, Justice Christopher Beale said he did not have enough information to determine the severity of the killing.

