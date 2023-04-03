News State Victoria News Truck driver dead after crash with regional train
Updated:
Live

Truck driver dead after crash with regional train

Truck driver dies after collision with train

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A truck driver has died following a crash with a regional train at a level crossing in Geelong.

The crash happened near Barwon Terrace in South Geelong at 6.40am on Monday.

The truck driver suffered life-threatening injuries, was freed from the wreckage by firefighters and treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The driver and conductor aboard the V/Line train were not injured.

No passengers were onboard the service, which had been heading towards Waurn Ponds, west of Geelong, and was due to travel to Melbourne.

Damage to the train appeared to be limited to a broken light and a scrape on one carriage.

Anyone who saw what happened has been urged to contact police.

Coaches have replaced trains on the Geelong and Warrnambool V/Line services through the area until further notice.

– AAP

Topics:

victoria
Follow Us

Live News
Migration, high rents put brakes on sliding home prices
age pension
Ask the Expert: How your superannuation balance might affect your pension
Australian GP
Fan invasion: Australian GP admits security failures
making money easy fixed-rate mortgages
Making Money Easy Season 3, Episode 9: Encouraging signs, but the economic ride isn’t over
food delivery service
Lite n’ Easy leads the way in healthy meal delivery services
Record-breaking rower eyes stack of pancakes