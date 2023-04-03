Truck driver dead after crash with regional train

Live

A truck driver has died following a crash with a regional train at a level crossing in Geelong.

The crash happened near Barwon Terrace in South Geelong at 6.40am on Monday.

The truck driver suffered life-threatening injuries, was freed from the wreckage by firefighters and treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The driver and conductor aboard the V/Line train were not injured.

No passengers were onboard the service, which had been heading towards Waurn Ponds, west of Geelong, and was due to travel to Melbourne.

Damage to the train appeared to be limited to a broken light and a scrape on one carriage.

Anyone who saw what happened has been urged to contact police.

Coaches have replaced trains on the Geelong and Warrnambool V/Line services through the area until further notice.

– AAP