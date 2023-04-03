News State Victoria News Truck driver dead after crash with regional train
Live

Truck driver dead after crash with regional train

Truck driver train crash
A truck has crashed into a V/Line train in Geelong with the truck driver dying at the scene. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A truck driver has died following a crash with a V/Line train in Geelong.

The crash happened near Barwon Terrace in South Geelong at 6.40am on Monday.

The truck driver suffered life-threatening injuries, was freed from the wreckage by firefighters and treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The train driver was not injured and there were no passengers onboard.

Anyone who saw what happened has been urged to contact police.

Coaches are replacing trains on the Geelong and Warrnambool V/Line services through the area until further notice.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

missing plane qld
Search under way after plane vanishes in central Qld
Yunupingu
Giant of the nation, Indigenous leader Yunupingu dies
Peter Dutton’s next test just around the corner – it could make or break him
Strong adolescent-parent relationships make for healthier young adults
food delivery service
Lite n’ Easy leads the way in healthy meal delivery services
making money easy fixed-rate mortgages
Making Money Easy Season 3, Episode 9: Encouraging signs, but the economic ride isn’t over