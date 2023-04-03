Truck driver dead after crash with regional train

Live

A truck driver has died following a crash with a V/Line train in Geelong.

The crash happened near Barwon Terrace in South Geelong at 6.40am on Monday.

The truck driver suffered life-threatening injuries, was freed from the wreckage by firefighters and treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The train driver was not injured and there were no passengers onboard.

Anyone who saw what happened has been urged to contact police.

Coaches are replacing trains on the Geelong and Warrnambool V/Line services through the area until further notice.

– AAP