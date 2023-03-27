Deeming day: Victorian Liberals to decide MP’s fate

Live

The future of controversial Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming will be decided, as Opposition Leader John Pesutto stakes his reputation on a bid to eject her from the parliamentary party.

Victorian Liberal MPs will vote on a motion to expel Ms Deeming from the party caucus on Monday after she spoke at an anti-trans rights event outside Victorian parliament on March 18.

The Melbourne rally was organised by British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull and attended by neo-Nazis who repeatedly performed the Nazi salute.

It sparked community outrage and a commitment from the Victorian government to fast-track a ban on the gesture.

Mr Pesutto has accused Ms Deeming of bringing “discredit” to the party over her association with rally figures with alleged links to extremists and failing to leave the event when neo-Nazis showed up.

The upper house MP has categorically denied she or organisers of the rally did anything wrong and labelled condemnation from party leadership unjust.

She will be given the chance to plead her case during Monday’s party room meeting, and has called on colleagues to stand on principle and vote down the motion.

Deputy Opposition Leader David Southwick said it had been a difficult week dealing with the matter.

“This has been really disturbing, certainly for a lot of us, but at the end of the day we need to do what Victorians expect and that is to ensure that we focus on the things that matter the most,” Mr Southwick told reporters on Sunday.

“Tomorrow certainly that will be the decision for the party room but after tomorrow I can assure you that we will all be doing what Victorians expect.”

Ms Deeming has some support within caucus, with 11 last week voting in favour of an unsuccessful motion to indefinitely delay the push to expel her.

Warrandyte MP Ryan Smith said some Liberals were uncomfortable with the idea of expelling Ms Deeming and he wasn’t convinced of the move based on a 15-page dossier.

The Liberals deputy upper house leader Matt Bach, who has co-signed the motion, said there can be no compromise.

“We support John and we support that motion,” he told reporters on Thursday amid a report of Liberal MPs campaigning for alternative sanctions such as a suspension, fine or apology letter.

“I’m confident that a majority of my colleagues will support it.”

Veteran Liberal MP David Davis said Mr Pesutto had done the right thing by moving the motion and would back it.

Mr Pesutto has refused to entertain whether he will step down if he loses Monday’s vote.

– AAP