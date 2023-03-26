Victoria’s Daniel Andrews leaving on surprise mission to China

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will be the first of Australia’s state leaders to visit China since the COVID-19 outbreak, with a series of high-level education and trade meetings organised.

The Premier will leave on Monday night and visit Beijing and Jiangsu and Sichuan provinces before returning to Melbourne on Saturday morning.

The surprise trip comes two years after the former Morrison government tore up Victoria’s agreement with Beijing, which was classified as part of China’s contentious global Belt and Road infrastructure strategy.

Mr Andrews said on Sunday that China was Victoria’s largest and most significant trading partner and it was important to strengthen that relationship even further.

“It’s not a trip that’s designed to sign deals. It’s not a trip that’s designed to be touring and making announcements about investments,” he told reporters.

‘More important than ever’

“It’s about sending the clearest message that we value this partnership. It’s always been important to us and arguably it’s more important than ever.

“This is not the first trip that I’ve made to China and it won’t be the last.”

Mr Andrews said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was supportive of the six-day mission.

The Victorian premier denied the relationship between Canberra and Beijing was strained after the $368 billion AUKUS submarine deal.

“I’m not here to be a commentator on the China-Australia relationship … nor am I here to talk about defence or strategic issues or foreign policy issues,” Mr Andrews said.

“My job, the job I have always done, is to make sure that more Victorian companies can get access to the biggest market in the world.”

Victoria strengthened ties with China in 2019 when it signed on to Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative.

The agreement would have increased participation of Chinese companies in Victoria’s infrastructure program and promoted co-operation of Victorian businesses in China.

But the Morrison government cancelled the agreement in March 2021, saying it was inconsistent with Australia’s foreign policy.

Focus on infrastructure

Sceptics have since raised concerns that China is laying a debt trap for some borrowing governments and at the same expanding its international power base via its so called New Silk Road projects.

At the time, the Chinese embassy in Australia opposed the government’s decision, calling it an unreasonable and provocative move.

Mr Andrews acknowledged that discussing infrastructure matters during his trip was likely.

“I’m sure that infrastructure, both infrastructure needs in China and some of our challenges and needs here, may well be talked about,” he said.

“This is the infrastructure capital of our nation so no doubt they’ll be interested.”

The media has not been invited to travel with him on the trip.

