Day turns into night as surprise storm smashes Melbourne

Day turned into night in minutes as a severe storm ripped through Melbourne on Thursday morning, delivering downpours and flash flooding.

There was also an early morning deluge in Canberra, with further warnings for both cities – as well as Sydney – throughout Thursday.

“I had to pull over because my windscreen wipers couldn’t keep up with the rain – the lightning every three or four seconds was bang, bang, bang – it’s pretty full on,” one caller told Melbourne’s 3AW.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Melbourne just after 8am, as a surprise storm cell smashed Geelong and surrounds and moved towards the city.

The sky darkened and up to 13 millimetres of rain fell across Melbourne in the next hour, just in time for the morning peak hour.

Peter Phoebe said he raced the storm to work in Southbank.

“As I was walking to it at about 8.30, the skyline looked like the end of day scene in Ghostbusters,” he told the Nine network.

Powercor said electricity was out to more than 12,000 homes and businesses after more than 10,000 lightning strikes took down poles and lines.

By 10am, the bureau said the risk to the metro area had eased. But storm warnings remained active for other parts of Victoria, including Bendigo, Shepparton, Seymour, Maryborough, Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh.

The BOM is due to give an update for Victoria later on Thursday.

Canberra, meanwhile, was also battered by thunder and lightning early on Thursday. The national capital had 15.4 millimetres of rain between 9-10.30am when the storm hit.

The Bureau of Meteorology had forecast a “chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe”, but did not issue a severe weather warning.

Sydney could be in the firing line later in the day, with storm warnings issued for the Hunter and Central Tablelands, as well as Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle.

“Severe storms could contain heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds,” the BOM said.

-more to come