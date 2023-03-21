Cruise ship in Bass Strait rescues pair in dinghy

Live

Two people have been rescued by a cruise ship in waters near Wilsons Promontory on the southeast tip of mainland Australia after becoming stranded without fuel in Bass Strait.

Police said a dive boat had departed from Queenscliff on the western end of Port Phillip Bay before rough conditions caused the vessel to run out of fuel near Skull Rock in Bass Strait on Monday night.

In waters almost 100 metres deep, the pair were unable to anchor the boat.

Air Wing Inspector Kelly Walker said one of the boat’s engines failed and was taking on water when the man, 58, and woman, 29, contacted authorities, activated an emergency beacon and escaped in a dinghy.

“They had left from Queenscliff to get to Port Albert, so they travelled about 135 kilometres,” Insp Walker told reporters in Essendon.

“They travelled for the day, they left at about 10am and then … those weather conditions have deteriorated and they’ve found themselves in distress.”

The Police Air Wing was dispatched in response to the emergency beacon and sent a helicopter and a ship from Paynesville, about 130 nautical miles away, but there was another ship closer to the pair.

Nearby cruise ship The Grand Princess was instead requested to rescue them from the dinghy.

While the dinghy rocked back and forth in the waves, the Air Wing Helicopter guided the cruise ship towards them.

About midnight, the cruise ship sent a rescue boat to bring the pair aboard after a short time battling the swell.

“During that transition, one of the passengers that was being rescued did fall overboard,” Insp Walker said.

“They had their life jacket on, and it was a quick retrieval for that but it’s the safer option to get them across in those circumstances.”

The Grand Princess docked in Port Melbourne with the pair aboard on Tuesday.

“After being secured on board, they were both assessed by our medical team with no major injuries,” a spokeswoman for the Grand Princess said in a statement.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our crew led by our Captain Christopher Lye as well as our colleagues at Victorian Police on this incredible outcome.”

The hospitality of the ship was very welcoming, Insp Walker said.

“They were given a cabin for the night for the rest of the trip, which … really helped them in their recovery and I know that they’re very grateful, they met the captain and expressed their gratitude.”

– AAP