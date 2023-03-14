News State Victoria News Third Victorian dies from Murray Valley encephalitis
Third Victorian dies from Murray Valley encephalitis

encephalitis
Three Victorians have so far died from the mosquito-borne Murray Valley encephalitis virus. Photo: AAP
A third Victorian has died from the mosquito-borne Murray Valley encephalitis virus.

The man aged in his 70s died earlier this month after potentially being exposed to infectious mosquitoes in the northern Campaspe Shire, the health department confirmed on Tuesday.

It comes after two women in their 60s died last month from the disease.

There is no vaccine against Murray Valley encephalitis but the virus is known to be circulating in mosquito populations in northern Victoria.

It can cause a rare but potentially serious infection of the central nervous system and people are being urged to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.

Victoria has also recorded one confirmed case of Japanese encephalitis this season.

There is a vaccine available for the Japanese strain, with residents in the northern parts of the state eligible for a free jab.

– AAP

