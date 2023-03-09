News State Victoria News Hospitals caught up in significant IT outage
Hospitals caught up in significant IT outage

Melbourne hospitals
Eastern Health hospitals in Melbourne are dealing with an IT system outage. Photo: AAP
Hospitals are dealing with a significant IT system outage affecting one of Melbourne’s largest public health services.

Eastern Health was working to fix the outage on Thursday morning after declaring a code yellow internal emergency.

It was caused by a critical core switch outage but there was no evidence of a cyber attack, Eastern Health said in a statement.

“Hospital systems have reverted to downtime procedures and business continuity plans have been enacted.”

The service would keep staff, patients and healthcare partners informed about the situation, it said.

Eastern Health operates Angliss Hospital, Box Hill Hospital, Maroondah Hospital, Wantirna Health and Yarra Ranges Health among other services.

Premier Daniel Andrews described the outage as an internal hardware issue and said contingency plans involved going back to paper when needed.

“I’m very confident they’ll get the system back online, back up and running,” he told reporters.

“In the meantime, they’ll work as part of a health system – not as just health services – to manage those issues.”

– AAP

