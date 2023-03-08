News State Victoria News Man arrested after stabbing death and assault
Man arrested after stabbing death and assault

Police are searching for Shaun Sanderson following a death and serious assault in Melbourne's north. Photo: AAP
A man has been arrested following a major manhunt sparked by a death and serious assault at a home in Melbourne’s north.

Shaun Sanderson, 32, was arrested at Preston about 2.40pm on Wednesday.

He will now be interviewed by police.

A large-scale search was launched after a 29-year-old man died and a 65-year-old woman was seriously injured at a Reservoir property on Wednesday morning.

Police then issued an alert to find Mr Sanderson, who was initially believed to be in the house but later confirmed not to be inside.

The Homicide Squad is investigating the death and assault.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, however police believe all three people knew each other.

– AAP

