Rugg given warning after boarding flight while COVID-positive

Live

Independent MP Monique Ryan gave her chief-of-staff Sally Rugg a formal warning after she boarded a flight back to Melbourne while sick with COVID, a court has heard. Dr Ryan believed Ms Rugg should not have boarded the plane and had put passengers at risk, an affidavit submitted to the Federal Court has revealed. On Friday, the Federal Court in Melbourne heard that Ms Rugg tested positive to the virus in November while working with Dr Ryan in Canberra. She returned to Melbourne, with her lawyers telling the court she had received doctor’s advice to “return home” after the positive test. Justice Debra Mortimer said this advice did not recommend getting on a flight. “You can’t hide from that,” Justice Mortimer said. “There is no letter [advising Ms Rugg to board a flight].”

In her own affidavit, Dr Ryan said she took the incident very seriously and did not believe any doctor would advise a person with COVID to board a flight.

“Ms Rugg did not accept the seriousness of what she had done,” Dr Ryan’s affidavit said.

After the incident, Ms Rugg took a period of stress leave.