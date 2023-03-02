News State Victoria News Victoria tips $10m into mRNA vaccine workforce training
Live

Victoria tips $10m into mRNA vaccine workforce training

Victoria vaccine
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says Melbourne is among the great global cities of science. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The next generation of Australian vaccine workers will be trained out of a new centre in Melbourne’s southeast.

The Monash Centre for Advanced mRNA Medicines Manufacturing and Workforce Training in Clayton is receiving a $10 million grant from the Victorian government.

It will train Australia’s future mRNA workforce and complement Moderna’s nearby mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility, the first of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

Once completed in 2024, the manufacturing site will be capable of producing 100 million vaccine doses a year.

Premier Daniel Andrews said Melbourne was among the great global cities of science, but funding was needed to train more staff.

“If you don’t have the staff with the competency and with the confidence to do this work, to make these breakthroughs … then that ecosystem will always be held back,” he told reporters on Thursday.

In October, BioNTech also agreed in principle with the state government to develop a clinical-scale mRNA manufacturing facility in Melbourne.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

sweetener
Popular sweetener linked to higher risk of heart attack and stroke
‘Baseless and unjustified’: Defiant Lisa Wilkinson lays out defamation defence
greenwashing
Consumer watchdog acts to take the spin out of greenwashing by businesses
Why taking cough medicines with pholcodine can be deadly, even months before surgery
kohler superannuation
Alan Kohler: The superannuation tax increase is a dress rehearsal
Poll captures public’s shifts in attitude towards government