News State Victoria News Body found in search for man missing in Murray River
Updated:
Live

Body found in search for man missing in Murray River

Murray River
A body's been found in the River Murray near Mildura, by police searching for a missing 34 year old. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Police divers have found a body in their search for a man missing after a dinghy capsized in the River Murray in northwest Victoria.

NSW and Victorian Police were both involved in the search for the 34-year-old.

Numerous reports suggest the men had been at a buck’s party when the incident occurred.

The four men set off on the waters near Mildura on Saturday night, before their dinghy capsized about 11.30pm, NSW Police said.

Three of the men returned to their houseboat, where they realised one of their group was missing.

Officers arriving at the scene about 2.40am on Sunday were told one of the men had not re-surfaced after the dinghy overturned.

A large, multi-agency search for the man continued on Monday, with NSW Police being assisted by Victoria Police and police divers.

The divers located a body just before 1.30pm on Monday.

While the body has not been formally identified, it is believed to be the body of the 34-year-old.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler win big at BAFTAs
PNG
Australian academic taken hostage at gunpoint in PNG
australia shark noumea
Australian tourist dies in shark attack at crowded Noumea beach
superannuation tax breaks
Treasurer questions viability of super tax breaks
pat cummins
Cummins flies home from India for family reasons
Watch: Education crisis, Sydney unit fire, Fifth COVID-19 jab