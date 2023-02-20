News State Victoria News Aston voters will head to polls on April Fools’ Day
Live

Aston voters will head to polls on April Fools’ Day

alan tudge
Former Liberal minister Alan Tudge delivered his resignation letter to the Speaker last week. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Voters from the Aston electorate will head to the polls on April Fools’ Day to select their replacement for outgoing Victorian Liberal MP Alan Tudge.

House of Representatives Speaker Milton Dick has set the date for Saturday, April 1.

Mr Tudge delivered his resignation letter to the Speaker last week which kicked off the formal by-election process.

Labor announced breast-cancer survivor Mary Doyle would be the party’s candidate.

Ms Doyle was selected by Labor to take a second shot at the seat, having won 47.2 per cent of the two-party vote at the 2022 federal election.

The Liberal Party has not yet announced its pick but Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has promised a strong, local candidate for the seat.

Senior Liberals are pushing for a female candidate to be chosen but a decision has not been made.

Former Victorian upper house MP Cathrine Burnett-Wake announced last week she would nominate for the Liberals.

Another potential candidate is Melbourne City councillor Roshena Campbell.

The by-election is also expected to feature candidates from the Greens and One Nation and possibly an independent.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

Perrottet
Premier Dominic Perrottet denies NSW Liberals in disarray as scandals pile up
lachlan pendragon
How a Qld student put himself (and his mum) in the middle of the Oscars party
making money easy inflation
Making Money Easy Season 3, Episode 3: The impact of unemployment, rents and rates
Search and rescue efforts ‘largely end’ in Turkey
super
Ask the Expert: Tax components and super – what happens (financially) after we die?
RBA interest rate
Alan Kohler: RBA defence of interest-rate mallet highlights the truth about inequality