Aston voters will head to polls on April Fools’ Day

Voters from the Aston electorate will head to the polls on April Fools’ Day to select their replacement for outgoing Victorian Liberal MP Alan Tudge.

House of Representatives Speaker Milton Dick has set the date for Saturday, April 1.

Mr Tudge delivered his resignation letter to the Speaker last week, which kicked off the formal by-election process.

Labor announced last week that breast-cancer survivor and former union official Mary Doyle would be its candidate.

Ms Doyle was selected by Labor to take a second shot at the seat, having won 47.2 per cent of the two-party vote at the 2022 federal election.

The Liberal Party has not yet announced its pick. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has promised a strong, local candidate, while senior Liberals are pushing for a woman to be chosen.

Former Victorian upper house MP Cathrine Burnett-Wake announced last week she would nominate for the Liberals.

Another potential candidate is Melbourne City councillor Roshena Campbell.

The byelection is also expected to feature candidates from the Greens and One Nation and possibly an independent.

– AAP