News State Victoria News Aston voters will head to polls on April Fools’ Day
Updated:
Live

Aston voters will head to polls on April Fools’ Day

alan tudge
Former Liberal minister Alan Tudge delivered his resignation letter to the Speaker last week. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Voters from the Aston electorate will head to the polls on April Fools’ Day to select their replacement for outgoing Victorian Liberal MP Alan Tudge.

House of Representatives Speaker Milton Dick has set the date for Saturday, April 1.

Mr Tudge delivered his resignation letter to the Speaker last week, which kicked off the formal by-election process.

Labor announced last week that breast-cancer survivor and former union official Mary Doyle would be its candidate.

Ms Doyle was selected by Labor to take a second shot at the seat, having won 47.2 per cent of the two-party vote at the 2022 federal election.

The Liberal Party has not yet announced its pick. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has promised a strong, local candidate, while senior Liberals are pushing for a woman to be chosen.

Former Victorian upper house MP Cathrine Burnett-Wake announced last week she would nominate for the Liberals.

Another potential candidate is Melbourne City councillor Roshena Campbell.

The byelection is also expected to feature candidates from the Greens and One Nation and possibly an independent.

– AAP

Topics:

Alan Tudge victoria

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

lachlan pendragon
How a Qld student put himself (and his mum) in the middle of the Oscars party
Perrottet
Premier Dominic Perrottet denies NSW Liberals in disarray as scandals pile up
making money easy inflation
Making Money Easy Season 3, Episode 3: The impact of unemployment, rents and rates
festival
‘Mad March’ beckons: Adelaide festival season picks for 2023
super
Ask the Expert: Tax components and super – what happens (financially) after we die?
Pictured is the World Health Organisation logo
Marburg, bird flu and MVE: Why you need to be aware of these viruses