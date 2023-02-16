News State Victoria News Hundreds of sheep worth $140,000 stolen from farm
sheep
About 700 sheep worth more than $100,000 have allegedly been stolen from a farm in Victoria. Photo: Getty
A farmer has been fleeced out of sheep worth nearly $140,000, after thieves allegedly stole a flock of about 700 livestock from a farm in Victoria’s northwest.

Police allege 197 merino ewes with purple ear tags and 493 white Suffolk merino cross lambs with red ear tags were herded from a farm at Logan between October 21 last year and February 1.

The missing merinos are valued at about $139,000 and were in full wool at the time of the alleged theft.

Investigators say the stock may have been transported interstate and the alleged offenders would have needed to use at least two four-decker trucks.

They also would have needed to use a significant amount of portable fencing, as well as sheep dogs to round up the livestock.

The owners did not notice the sheep were missing until this month.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

