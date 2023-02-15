News State Victoria News Hawthorn racism report author arrested on fraud charges
Police
Victoria Police have arrested former Richmond AFL player Phil Egan over alleged fraud offences. Photo: AAP
Former Richmond AFL player and author of a bombshell Hawthorn racism report Phil Egan has been arrested is expected to be charged with fraud offences.

Multiple media outlets report Egan was taken into police custody on Tuesday following an investigation into the management of an Aboriginal organisation in Victoria.

He is accused of fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars from Murray Valley Aboriginal Co-operative, in Robinvale, in Victoria’s north-west, which he vehemently denies.

In a statement, Victoria Police confirmed a 60-year-old Aberfeldie man was arrested and interviewed.

“Detectives from the Financial Crime Squad have arrested a man yesterday as part of an investigation into allegations of fraud relating to the management of a Robinvale-based organisation,” a statement read.

“He has been released and is expected to be charged on summons with fraud-related offences. The investigation into the matter remains ongoing.”

Egan told the ABC on Wednesday the investigation was baseless and he would be vindicated.

“This investigation, I guess, is not an opinion-based one. It is a fact documented. It’s about documents. It’s about truth and I’m 100 per cent confident that my documents will hold up against these inquiries,” Egan said.

– AAP

